Traffic alert: Southbound traffic backed up in Virgin River Gorge

Traffic backed up on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, March 12, 2015 | File photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic through the gorge is reported to be heavy and backed up to around five miles as of 1 p.m. MST, according to a message from ADPS Sgt. John Bottoms.

“All of those California and Nevada registered vehicles are headed south,” Bottoms said.

Delays can be expected to continue until about 8 p.m. MST.

