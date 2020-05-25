3-year-old boy drowns while visiting St. George

Stock image of ambulance, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 3-year-old boy died in St. George over the weekend following a drowning incident.

First responders were alerted to a toddler drowning Sunday in a family’s pool at a residence in the Bloomington area around 6:40 p.m.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Aktin told St. George News the boy was with family from out of town visiting for the holiday weekend.

The toddler was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, Atkin said.

Additional details concerning the incident were not available.

Recognizing the signs of a drowning child

According to a previous report in St. George News, drowning is still the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children under 10 years old, taking the lives of more than 900 children across the state each year.

Moreover, for every child who drowns, four more are hospitalized for near-drowning, and just as many children are treated in hospital emergency rooms statewide each year.

Identifying the signs of a drowning child is important and include the following:

Head low in the water, mouth at water level.

Head tilted back with mouth open.

Eyes glassy and empty, unable to focus or closed.

Hair over forehead or eyes.

Vertical in water – not using legs.

Hyperventilating or gasping.

Trying to roll over on the back or trying to swim but not making headway.

Appear to be climbing an invisible ladder.

