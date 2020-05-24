99.9 KONY Country to hold moment of silence on Memorial Day

A wreath is presented for the fallen during the 2019 SunRiver Memorial Day ceremony in St. George, Utah, May 27, 2019 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — 99.9 KONY Country is going to honor those who have served and those who have died in service by holding a moment of silence on Monday, Memorial Day.

The moment of silence will last about a minute starting at three o’clock and then taps will be played.

“Memorial day is normally the kick off of summer, school is usually out, there’s barbecues, sales and all these things,” Canyon Media Operations Manager Mike Sanders said. “I decided we need to get back to why we have Memorial Day. It’s to honor the men and women who haven’t just served but who have died in service.”

The moment of silence should bring attention to why we celebrate Memorial Day, Sanders said.

“It’s not always about the barbecues, the car sales and the ads. We want to take a moment and think about those that made the ultimate sacrifice so we can burn steaks on the grill over the weekend.”

This tribute will take place during the Afternoons on KONY and the Mike the Sandman Sanders show. Mike mentioned that the tribute hits home as he has military in his family. His family’s military service goes back to his great-grandparents and includes other members of his family.

He wanted to bring up the idea that sometimes people forget what some holidays are about.

While KONY will be honoring those who have defended our country, the state of Utah will be doing the same at 3 p.m. as well as lowering flags at all state facilities and public grounds to half-staff. The flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to noon when they will be raised to full-staff.

“While the ceremonies and our tributes to the fallen may look different this year due to coronavirus, our enduring respect and gratitude for their sacrifice remains unchanged,” Governor Gary Herbert said in a release. “To that end, I call upon all Utahns to observe this Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and ask that we all come together for a shared moment of silence at 3 p.m. to honor and reflect on those who died protecting our freedoms.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.