Police seek aid in locating missing Ivins City man

William Jacob Western, 44, Ivins, went missing May 20, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a man who disappeared earlier this week.

William Jacob Western, 44, of Ivins City, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday when he dropped his son off at his in-laws, according to a flier from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police.

No one has heard from Western since due to his phone being shut off.

Western drives a Sliver Hyundai Elantra with a Utah license plate of E517RG and has a logo of an open hand with the two middle fingers crossed in a red V on the plate as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Western is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122, or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.