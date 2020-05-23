Police seek aid in locating missing Ivins City man

William Jacob Western, 44, Ivins, went missing May 20, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a man who disappeared earlier this week.
William Jacob Western, 44, of Ivins City, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday when he dropped his son off at his in-laws, according to a flier from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police.
No one has heard from Western since due to his phone being shut off.
Western drives a Sliver Hyundai Elantra with a Utah license plate of E517RG and has a logo of an open hand with the two middle fingers crossed in a red V on the plate as well.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Western is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122, or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730.
