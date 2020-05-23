Police seek aid in locating missing Ivins City man

Written by Mori Kessler
May 23, 2020
William Jacob Western, 44, Ivins, went missing May 20, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a man who disappeared earlier this week.

William Jacob Western, 44, Ivins, went missing May 20, 2019. He drives a Silver Hyundai Elantra with the logo above on the license plate | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

William Jacob Western, 44, of Ivins City, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday when he dropped his son off at his in-laws, according to a flier from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police.

No one has heard from Western since due to his phone being shut off.

Western drives a Sliver Hyundai Elantra with a Utah license plate of E517RG and has a logo of an open hand with the two middle fingers crossed in a red V on the plate as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Western is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122, or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!