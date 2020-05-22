Traffic alert: Traffic backed up on northbound I-15 entering Virgin River Gorge

Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 15 entering the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, May 22, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Stacy Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A delay in traffic is taking place on northbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge Friday afternoon, according to police.

Currently, about 5 miles of traffic is backed up entering the gorge, and traffic is expected to be delayed until around 7 p.m. MST, Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. John Bottoms said in a release.

“It’s apparent that many Nevada residents are fleeing their lockdown and heading north into Utah,” he said.

The delays are being caused by a highway construction project that has reduced travel to one lane through the gorge.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.