StayGreater top 5: From a charitable delivery to school lunch debt relief

FEATURE — St. George News is seeking to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to help out local families struggling from financial impacts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two local women started a Facebook page to raise money to pay off outstanding lunch balances for families in the Washington County School District.

ST. GEORGE — When Stan Benally started collecting food, supplies and masks for people in his hometown of Aneth, Utah and people living in the Navajo Nation, he did not expect to be overwhelmed with donations.

KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) — With all the bad press COVID-19 has gotten, it only seems fair to point out when something good comes of the pandemic. Something like true love.

ST. GEORGE — At Thursday’s Senate Republican lunch, Utah Sen. Mike Lee will be serving street tacos from local St. George restaurant, Angelica’s Mexican Grill.

ST. GEORGE — On a beautiful Tuesday evening, under a blue sky with a cool breeze, students – current and former – coworkers, family and friends of longtime high school music teacher, Terry Moore, gathered at Vernon Worthen Park in St. George for one last concert directed by the music maestro before he lays aside his baton and retires.

