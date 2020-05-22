November 6, 1951 — May 18, 2020

John Cecil Barton, 68, passed away May 18, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Cedar City, Utah and was raised in Paragonah, Utah. He lived the majority of his life in St. George, Utah, with his dear wife of 42 years, Debra Jean Fillmore Barton.

If you have heard the term “tarred and feathered,” then you will understand the connection with that phrase and my Dad’s hands. He was a talented mechanic and usually had greasy residue on his hands, and if they weren’t greasy black, they were “feathery white” from caring for his collection of pigeons. Both passions he had since childhood.

John was a member of the Dixie Wings Pigeon Flying Club for many years. He was the “go-to” guy for all things mechanical. He was also well known for his bone-crushing hugs and wet willies in an unguarded or unsuspecting ear.

John is survived by his wife, Debra; sons: Jerry (Lori) and Randy (Laura); daughter, Joni; mother, Mary Anna; brother, Dan; sisters: Vena, Sheila and Susan; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date for family.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. www.metcalfmortuary.com .