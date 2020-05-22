John Cecil Barton

Written by Obituaries
May 22, 2020

November 6, 1951 — May 18, 2020

John Cecil Barton, 68, passed away May 18, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Cedar City, Utah and was raised in Paragonah, Utah. He lived the majority of his life in St. George, Utah, with his dear wife of 42 years, Debra Jean Fillmore Barton.

If you have heard the term “tarred and feathered,” then you will understand the connection with that phrase and my Dad’s hands. He was a talented mechanic and usually had greasy residue on his hands, and if they weren’t greasy black, they were “feathery white” from caring for his collection of pigeons. Both passions he had since childhood.

John was a member of the Dixie Wings Pigeon Flying Club for many years. He was the “go-to” guy for all things mechanical. He was also well known for his bone-crushing hugs and wet willies in an unguarded or unsuspecting ear.

John is survived by his wife, Debra; sons: Jerry (Lori) and Randy (Laura); daughter, Joni; mother, Mary Anna; brother, Dan; sisters: Vena, Sheila and Susan; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date for family.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. www.metcalfmortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!