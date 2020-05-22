Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

Composite image. Public domain publicity photo of Jerry Sloan from 1969 via Wikimedia Commons , St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan has died at the age of 78, the NBA announced Friday.

A report from Fox13Now cited a statement from the NBA that said Sloan died Friday morning from complications of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Sloan was the head coach of the Jazz for 23 seasons, from 1988 to 2011, and he finished his carer with the third most wins in NBA history. According to the NBA, he worked with the Jazz organization for 34 years as either head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball advisor.

“He also guided the Jazz to 16 consecutive winning seasons and thirteen 50-win seasons. Sloan’s teams made 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs (19 with Utah: 1989-2003, ’07-10) and his 98 playoff wins are the sixth most in NBA history,” the NBA’s statement said.

Karl Malone, John Stockton and other 1990s NBA players took part in a Zoom conference call on Sunday. During the call, Malone asked for prayers for Sloan.

