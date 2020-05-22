December 20, 1925 — May 17, 2020

Edward Kemp Anderson, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, surrounded by those he loved. He was born on Dec. 20, 1925, in Lewiston Utah. He is preceded in death by his wife, Floris Thomas Anderson, his parents, Alvin and Ella Anderson, a son-in-law, Ronny Duane Olsen, a grandson, Brett Anderson and many aunts, uncles, and friends.

He worked tirelessly throughout his life to support his family of five children, namely Katherine, Janice, Steven, Michael and Brent. He provided for his family in many ways including taxi driving, commercial truck driver, farmhand, dairy maintenance worker, ambulance driver, welder, fabricator and finally, 25 years as an aircraft mechanic and second level foreman at Hill Airforce Base.

He was a man of faith and served in many callings such as High Priest group leader and temple ordinance worker for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At 94 years old, he is one of few remaining World War II veterans. He served in the 100th Army Infantry, specializing in Demolitions. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. At one point during the war he volunteered to cross into enemy territory, and while under intense gunfire, he aided in the safe recovery of over 20 fellow soldiers. Within the community of Lewiston, Utah, where he was born and raised, he was proclaimed a war hero. However, he always said, “I was only doing my job.”

He loved life, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses and motorcycles. Mostly, he loved his wife of 76 years. While this is a sad time for those whom he leaves behind, it is also a time of celebration as he returns home to a loving Heavenly Father and his eternal companion, Floris.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. These services will commence at Lindquist Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah, 84401, followed by a dedication of the gravesite located at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. You are welcome to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com