Left turn at the wrong time results in collision at Dixie and Sunset

ST. GEORGE — A collision between a white SUV and a fresh off the lot Toyota Hydrid Camry that police said failed to yield on a left turn sent one man to the hospital and disrupted traffic at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive Friday afternoon in St. George.

Police said the Camry was traveling south on Dixie Drive while the white SUV had just turned out of the Walgreens at Dixie and Sunset and was heading north on Dixie with a green light.

The Camry, driven by a sole male driver, turned left in front of the SUV with a female driver and no passengers. The SUV smashed into the Camry, crushing its front end. The SUV rolled onto the edge of the corner and onto the embankment at the crosswalk to the right of the traffic signal pole.

No pedestrians were injured, but St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said it was an example of assuming what the car with the right-of-way ahead of you is going to do.

“He failed to yield on a left turn, turned in front of her, and she T-boned him,” Atkin said. “It’s those left turns. There are hard. Even if you think you’re paying attention. … He thought he was safe to make the left turn. So don’t assume we all know what that means. Make sure it’s clear for you to turn.”

The Camry appeared to be new, with the dealer plates still on the car. The accident slowed traffic at the corner for about 30 minutes between 3:30-4 p.m.

Atkin said the male driver had minor to moderate injuries and was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center. The female driver of the SUV had cuts to her left arm but refused medical transport.

