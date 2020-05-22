‘Our businesses are ready’; Hotels across Greater Zion offer special ‘staycation’ incentives for spring adventure seekers

Stock image | Photo by Kristina Wagner/Unsplash, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic lifting, hotels across the region are offering several incentive packages to attract locals out of their hibernation for a ‘staycation,’ as well as for those who are able to travel to come back to experience the beauty of Southern Utah.

Sara Otto, spokesperson for the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, told St. George News that the region is known around the globe for its uncompromising beauty and wealth of unique activities, and now could be the perfect time for consumers to book their next getaway.

Whether it is a thrilling mountain bike adventure through the desert, a lazy float down the Virgin River with family or a challenging round of golf with friends, there are dozens of hotel activity packages available to help them enjoy the wonders of Greater Zion.

“Greater Zion offers the space that everyone needs at this time. We are one of the first places that is open again, obviously with caution,” Otto said. “Our businesses are ready for welcoming locals and visitors.”

The last couple of months of the coronavirus shutdown have been difficult, Otto said, and everyone is anxious to be outside again. The best part about Southern Utah is that people don’t have to be all congregated in a movie theater or restaurant. There is something for everyone, she said, adding that people can find their own space – space to heal, space to recover, space to plan and for many, space to refocus.

“If you just want to drive and look at the beautiful scenery or golf or if you want to dig in and try your hand at canyoneering, mountain biking or some of those more extreme adventures, there’s something for everybody right now,” she said. “We can be out there and have that wide open space … where we’re not infringing on anyone and no one else is infringing on us or our safety.”

Here are some of the special incentives that hotels in Greater Zion are offering:

My Place Hotel – Hurricane

Known for being the best choice for “convenience, comfort and value,” My Place Hotel is a good option for both short-term and long term-travelers.

Located off state Route 9 at 1167 W. 80 South in Hurricane, guests are just moments away from some of the best hiking in Southern Utah, only 16 miles from the Babylon Arch trailhead and 25 miles from the Zion National Park Visitor Center.

Several fast-food eateries are nearby, and they offer a wide array of amenities including onsite laundry, a business center, lobby with a convenience store and even breakfast in bed.

Book a one-night stay online and receive a round of golf or one spa treatment free. Call 435-412-8888 for more information.

La Quinta Inn & Suites – LaVerkin

A stay at the La Quinta by Windham LaVerkin-Gateway to Zion puts visitors in the heart of the Grand Circle. Close to Bryce Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and a short drive to the south entrance of Zion National Park, owners say that if guests are up for a day trip, the possibilities are endless.

Featuring full amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool with a hot tub, a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, a free “Bright Side Breakfast” and their signature “Here for You” service, they guarantee customers will have a bright stay in LaVerkin.

Book three nights here and receive $50 off at the Stage Coach Grille restaurant. La Quinta Inn is located at 101 E. 500 North, LaVerkin. Call 818-312-2399 for more information.

SpringHill Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, & Holiday Inn Express – Springdale

Offering panoramic views of Zion Canyon, hotel rooms at SpringHill Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express in Springdale are just minutes away from the southern entrance to Zion National Park and some of the best mountain biking trails in Southern Utah.

Pa’Rus Trail, with wildlife often seen along the route, is a local favorite, and Springdale is only a few miles away from world-class biking at Gooseberry Mesa.

Book two nights Sunday through Thursday at any location through June 2020 and receive a 1/2-day bike rental for two with Zion Guide Hub for $250, plus tax (subject to availability).

SpringHill Suites – Washington

Located just off Exit 10 on Interstate 15 in Washington, the recently completed SpringHill Suites was built on the beautiful, award-winning Green Springs golf course and offers spacious guest room suites with stunning views of Southern Utah.

Whether you’re in the mood for year-round golf or an adventure in a nearby national park, both casual and business travelers will leave with a memorable experience served up by a friendly staff. A reservation for two nights in a double king suite includes one round of golf for two starting at only $300, plus tax.

SpringHill Suites is located at 122 N. Green Spring Drive, Washington. For more information call 435-628-3900.

Hilton Garden Inn, Fairfield Inn by Marriott – St. George

At the Hilton Garden Inn, travelers can reserve a spacious hotel room for their stay in Southern Utah with all the amenities and just minutes away from downtown St. George.

Located adjacent to the Dixie Center St. George at 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, the hotel features contemporary rooms and suites, an onsite restaurant and The Office Lounge, where customers can enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail.

Reserve your room at the Hilton Garden Inn or the Fairfield Inn by Marriott for $100, and it will include a $50 gift card to Rib and Chop House restaurant next door. For more information call 435-634-4100 or 435-656-8686.

Holiday Inn, Hyatt Place – St. George

Set by the Dixie Center St. George, both the Holiday Inn and Hyatt Place locations are just a few minutes walk from the Rosenbruch World Wildlife Museum and 2 miles away from the St. George Temple.

Customers can take advantage of free fiber optic high-speed internet access throughout the hotels, state-of-the-art fitness centers and outdoor pools with hot tubs. The Holiday Inn features its onsite restaurant, Burger Theory, which offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and room service.

Reserve a room for $100 for one night at Holiday Inn or Hyatt Place and receive a $40 gift card to Burger Theory.

Cliffrose Springdale, Curio Collection by Hilton – Springdale

Cliffrose is a sophisticated riverside hotel located on 5 landscaped acres a few minutes from Zion National Park. Originally established by free-spirited Dale Dockstader in 1988, the location at 281 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale offers modern rooms, gardens, a pool and a waterfall hot tub just minutes from a peaceful escape in the canyon.

Included with one night lodging reservations made through the end of May will be a one-hour rental of a Polaris Slingshot. Mention this deal at the front desk at check-in. Does not include $15 insurance on the rental.

For more information call 435-772-3234.

Cable Mountain Lodge – Springdale

Cable Mountain Lodge, located in downtown Springdale at 147 Zion Park Blvd., is an upscale hotel next to the Virgin River and on the border of Zion National Park.

Featuring gorgeous suites, comfortable studios, an outdoor pool and an exclusive picnic area by the river, the hotel is the perfect base camp for adventures in the park.

Reserve a two-night stay today and receive a $50 discount for a bike or tube, plus $50 off lunch at Zion Canyon Brew Pub, all for $375.

The Advenire, Autograph Collection – St. George

A stay at the Advenire in historic downtown St. George at 25 W. St. George Blvd. is “exactly like nothing else.” Providing world-class amenities, service and dining in a modern ‘pioneer-chic’ setting, The Advenire is a one-of-a-kind hotel catering to outdoor enthusiasts, leisure travelers and the local community.

Proudly steeped in Southern Utah’s rich history and heritage, The Advenire provides 60 uniquely decorated rooms that include locally curated art, craftsman furniture and colorful tapestries that combine Southern Utah traditions with a modern aesthetic.

A destination for locals and visitors to Greater Zion alike, The Advenire’s 5-star, chef-driven restaurant, wood.ash.rye, is an elevated yet rustic culinary balance where diners can relax and socialize after a day or exploring. Dishes hint at Southern Utah’s pioneering dining roots and hearty fare.

Now you can experience the magic that is The Advenire with a special promotion. Visitors who book a two-night stay before the end of May will receive a $50 credit to the wood.ash.rye restaurant.

Flanigan’s Inn – Springdale

“Flanigan’s Inn is more than just a place for food and lodging,” the inn’s website says. “It is part of a need to relax, unwind and enjoy life.” Family-owned and operated in Springdale since 1978, the Flanigan’s is just a five-minute walk from the south entrance of Zion National Park. The inclusive boutique resort offers rooms, suites and villas and features the Deep Canyon Spa and the Spotted Dog Café.

Their “Stay and Play” two-person getaway includes two nights in a deluxe room, dinner for two at the Spotted Dog Café and two one-hour massages at the Deep Canyon Spa. Visitors must book before May 31, and the offer is only good for reservations through June 2020. Call 435-772-3244.

TownePlace Suites by Marriot – St. George

Named Hotel of the Year in 2012, TownePlace Suites was St. George’s first nationally branded extended-stay hotel. It features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, each with fully equipped kitchens, and makes a great place for families and large groups of friends.

Located minutes from Dixie State University at 251 S. 1470 East in St. George, all rooms include a comfortable seating area with flat-screen television, a work desk and a private bathroom. Parking is free, and guests have access to a fitness center and outdoor pool, which is open and ready for fun or just basking in the sun.

A two-night stay in a king room can be reserved online for $198 and includes a $50 gift card to Swig. “Stay, Swig and Swim” at the TownePlace Suites.

Wittwer Hospitality Properties – St. George, Cedar City

Wittwer Hospitality Properties provide a “memorable home away from home experience” for guests visiting the St. George and Cedar City area and the plethora of diverse activities and attractions available, including Snow Canyon State Park and the Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

All of their properties have received the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame Award for their attention to detail; delicious, hot breakfasts; clean, comfortable rooms; quality amenities; and personalized service.

Reserve a two-night stay for $324.99 today and receive a 1/2-day bike ride for two and a $50 gift card to Cliffside restaurant.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

