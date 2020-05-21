March 1, 1947 — May 14 2020

Robert Anthony Wright, 73, passed away on May 14 2020, in St. George Utah. He was born on March 1, 1947, in Beaver, Oklahoma to the late David E. and Edna L. Wright. He is the loving husband of 42 years to Patricia (Knibbs) Wright.

Robert served in the army from 1966 to 1973. He was an avid NRA supporter, gun enthusiast and loved the Mountains. Robert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked for Walmart for 24 years and retired in 2009.

After that, he was able to enjoy more time with family and pursue his love of anything outdoors. As long as it wasn’t labeled exercise. He thrived on camp hosting every year and playing with his grandkids.

Robert was an avid fisherman and hunter a true mountain man.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wright, daughters Laura Segler, Sandy Taylor, Patty Woughter, and brothers Larry P. Wright and Richard Hammon. Along with 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.