99.9 KONY Country to air speeches from local valedictorians and more

Lauren Luekenga walks across stage at Desert Hills High School virtual graduation, St. George, Utah, April 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Steven Dunham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Valedictorians and graduating seniors from a number of high schools in the area have recorded speeches and messages that will be aired on 99.9 KONY Country Friday morning.

KONY morning show hosts Carl Lamar and Amy Chesley will share these recordings throughout their show between 7-9 a.m.

KONY Country attempted to contact all of the high schools in the area and a number of students responded. The students were then brought into the KONY Country studios where they recorded some short speeches and messages for their graduating classes.

The group of students was made of some valedictorians, a student body president and one senior class president.

“I think everybody is wanting to make the graduations as normal as can be given the current circumstances,” KONY morning show co-host Carl Lamar said. “It’s certainly going to be a unique celebration for graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic, something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives and be able to tell their kids and grandkids. It’s just a small way to try and allow them to have some sense of normalcy.”

Lamar said they are aiming to make graduation a special time for all the graduates.

“It’s a great feeling to know that in just some small way we can recognize these students and have them feel special during this special time of the year,” Lamar said.

Each of the speakers will introduce themselves at the beginning of their message and were given the opportunity to express their feelings and thoughts. On top of airing the speeches, KONY has also participated in a parade that went through Ivins to celebrate graduating seniors.

Here is the estimated schedule for the speeches on Friday morning.

Estimated schedule for speeches:

7:10 a.m. – Jacie Larsen: Valedictorian from Cedar high school.

7:30 a.m. – Kyla Edgar: Valedictorian from Dixie high school.

8:10 a.m. – Marie Slater: Valedictorian from Pine View high school.

8:30 a.m. – Drew Wells: Student Body president from Desert Hills high school.

8:45 a.m. – Molly Haslam: Senior class President from Desert Hills high school.

9:10 a.m. – Cameron Miner: Valedictorian from Pine View high school.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.