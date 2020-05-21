UPDATED: Driver receives citation after crash on Bluff Street

A two-vehicle crash leaves a Hyundai and a Kia heavily damaged at 600 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, May 21, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash on Bluff Street sent two cars to the tow yard Thursday morning.

Shorlty after 10 a.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash at the corner of 600 South and Bluff Street involving a silver Hyundai and a charcoal Kia partially blocking traffic.

Officers observed the cars smashed together against the sidewalk, and medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance checked the occupants, including an infant who was restrained in a car seat. No injuries were reported at the scene, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

At the time of the crash, the Kia was traveling north on Bluff Street in the inside lane, Atkin said, while the Hyundai was stopped on 600 South to make a left turn.

Atkin explained that the Hyundai pulled out to make the turn heading south and was struck by the northbound Kia as the cars crossed paths, which sent them spinning across the roadway where they collided again and became wedged near the sidewalk.

The two vehicles were heavily damaged and subsequently towed from the scene. The woman driving the Hyundai was cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn. The impact on traffic was minimal.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

Ed. note: The initial statement from police reversed the occupants and the vehicles as to the direction the cars were heading. The information was revised to indicate that the Hyundai, driven by the woman who was later cited by police, was stopped on 600 South and pulled out in front of the Kia as it was heading north on Bluff Street.

