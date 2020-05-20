TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 22 – May 24
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Eric Hanson: Impressions of Zion | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale.
- Friday, 6-6:30 p.m. | Live with Twi! | Admission: Various | Location: The Pottery Avenue Cottage, 231 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Watercolor Whimsy | Admission: $40 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Fridays for Future | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | New Moon Meditation SoundBath | Admission: $25 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Enterprise Club Lamb Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: 177 W. 350 North, Enterprise.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | AcroYoga Fundamental Series | Admission: $18 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. | Earth and Fire Flow w/ Rob Hess | Admission: $35 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Beltane OPEN Grove Ceremony | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 a.m., through Sunday, 5 p.m. PDT | Round 5 – ATV & SXS Only – Mesquite MX – Mesquite, Nevada | Admission: Various | Location: Mx1, Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | 60 Seconds of Stand-Up! | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Comedy.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Friday Toddler Time | Admission: Free | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | Beauty and The Beast | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Free Community Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl! | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ EZ Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: Free | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Live Music by The Naturals | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Reality Check Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: Various | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, noon | Let’s Celebrate our Graduates “Fiddlers Fun” 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | End Of High School Drive In Party! | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Heartbreak Hundred & Double Century | Admission: Various | Location: Planet Ultra, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive 4B, No. 394, St. George.
