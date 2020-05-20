‘A wonderful experience for any child’; Learn life skills through theater at Kayenta Arts Academy

Composite image. Background photo shows the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah, date not specified. Foreground image features children participating in the Kayenta Arts Academy location and date unspecified | Photo and image courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As part of the strategic plan of the Kayenta Arts Foundation’s programming goal of providing performing arts training for the young people of southwest Utah, the Kayenta Arts Academy will launch a month-long program of classes, workshops, and performance opportunities.

The academy is part of The Center for the Arts at Kayenta, which opened in October 2017 and first provided the youth summer camp program in June 2019.

“Kayenta Arts Academy inspires children to be the best they can be. It’s a wonderful experience for any child,” a press release for the event states.

Kayenta Arts Academy teaches young people life skills through participation in theater, creative music and dance, as well as visual arts classes. Students will work together in rehearsals and musical theater classes to prepare for performances in “Seussical the Musical.”

The academy fosters a positive atmosphere, building community not competition, and providing a space where young people can trust themselves and others, see that being themselves is OK and learn to overcome the fear of failure by taking positive risks in a supportive environment.

“The Academy is completely unique in Southern Utah in its ability to greatly improve the quality of life of children and families through participation in the performing arts,” the release states.

Life skills learned through academy participation are self-confidence and emotional intelligence, communication and public speaking, creativity and problem solving.

Through instruction in scene study and improvisation, they will learn cooperation and team building. Studying unusual instruments and creating music, as well as learning to sing solo and in groups, will build responsibility and commitment. Creative dance and various art projects are gateways to self-acceptance, appreciation and respect for the uniqueness they see in themselves and others.

The academy’s primary objective gives young people the skills to not only cope with the world they live in but to teach them to overcome their fears, take responsible risks and be leaders in their community. Although young people learn some proficiency in classes and through performance, the primary goal is the development of the person.

“The disenfranchised young people of our community deserve to receive the full benefits of membership in the Academy and fulfill their potential as human beings,” the press release states.

Kayenta Arts Academy options:

July 6–17 : Monday–Friday for two weeks, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 20–31 : Monday–Friday for two weeks, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Monday–Friday for two weeks, July 6–31: Monday–Friday for four weeks, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. I ncludes performances in “Seussical the Musical,” which will be staged Aug. 5-8.

“We recognize the financial strain families in our community face, while still wanting to have top-quality experiences for their children,” the press release stated. “We are more than happy to arrange customizable tuition payment schedules for any families, regardless of income level or number of children enrolled. No child is turned away because of financial need. … Some scholarships are also available.”

For information, contact Rob Goodman, vice chair of the Kayenta Arts Foundation at 414-303-1361 or email at rgoodman@firststage.org.

About Kayenta Arts Foundation at The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kayenta Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish. Their vision is for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta to be the premier venue in the greater Southern Utah area for awareness, appreciation, education and enjoyment of diverse artistic endeavors. The intimate Lorriane Boccardo Black Box Theater enables the community to come together to learn, express and celebrate art in all forms.

Kayenta Arts Foundation is supported in part by funding from Washington County and Ivins City RAP funds. Kayenta Arts Foundation is supported in part by Utah Division of Arts & Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts.

