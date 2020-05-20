Sharon Kay Cullimore

May 20, 2020

May 18, 2020

Sharon Kay Cullimore, 69, died May 18, 2020, in LaVerkin, Utah. She was born in Ann Arbor, Mchigan to Robert and Virginia Mayfield. She married David Cullimore on Nov. 13, 1993, in Cedar City, Utah.

Sharon worked as a costumer for the Utah Shakespearean Festival and SUU, as well as Waterloo Community Playhouse in Iowa. She loved sewing and fabrics. Most recently she worked as a framer at Michaels. She was very creative. She loved color.

She loved to travel, especially to Utah’s National Parks. She also loved going to Cabo, Mexico. She loved Coca Cola and M&M’s, and the color purple.

Sharon is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Beth; son-in-law, Kaylen; grandson, Dylan; sister, Karen; and brother-in-law, Grant.

Family and close friends are welcome to attend a viewing on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main Street, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary (435) 635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.

