Sen. Mike Lee to serve tacos from Angelica’s Mexican Grill at Senate Republican lunch

ST. GEORGE — At Thursday’s Senate Republican lunch, Utah Sen. Mike Lee will be serving street tacos from local St. George restaurant, Angelica’s Mexican Grill.

Every week the Senate is in session, Republican senators take turns serving lunch to their colleagues, and Lee will be serving a mix of foods from Utah.

The meal will include carnitas, sweet carnitas and carne asada street tacos from Angelica’s as well as chips from Don Julio Chips, Salsa Queen salsa and Crumbl cookies.

“We all need to support each other through this difficult time, and one way to do that is eating at local restaurants and buying local food,” Lee said in a press release. “That is why I am so proud to serve Angelica’s tacos at this Thursday’s Senate Republican lunch.”

Angelica’s Mexican Grill is owned and operated by Angelica and Jack Lancaster, and they are both honored to be representing the state of Utah at the lunch.

“I feel very humbled, and I cannot believe it,” Angelica Lancaster said. “I’m very excited and very happy. I also want to say that it’s really neat to be in such a small town in Utah and highlight the state. It means a lot that my food will be served. I’m nervous, and I hope everyone enjoys the food as much as my customers here. I want them to feel the love that I have when I share my culture through the food.”

The recipe and ingredients list for the tacos were sent to the senate with the procedures to cook the street tacos. The senate kitchen will then prepare the food according to the instructions.

Angelica Lancaster also sent her secret seasonings and her sweet sauce because she did not want to give out her secret recipe.

“I’m very particular about sharing, I don’t know if it’s a Mexican thing, but when people ask what’s in my seasonings I say, ‘it’s just love,'” Angelica said. “I’m very hesitant to give my recipes away.”

As for being chosen as a small business to represent the state of Utah, Jack Lancaster said it is an incredible opportunity after taking a hit with their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been able to push through everything, we haven’t had to lay off anybody and we’ve been able to make it work,” he said. “It’s not as easy to make the food, a lot of it is to-go and we haven’t opened our dining room yet, but this kind of opportunity tells us that we’re doing the right thing.”

