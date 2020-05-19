Fire at LaVerkin Overlook burning, firefighters working to stop forward progress

Written by Ryne Williams
May 19, 2020
A fire started at about 7:30 p.m. at the LaVerkin Overlook and has an estimated spread of more then 20 acres, LaVerkin, Utah, May 19, 2020 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire at the LaVerkin Overlook was ignited Tuesday night and is estimated to have burned more than 20 acres so far.

A fire started at about 7:30 p.m. at the LaVerkin Overlook and has an estimated spread of more then 20 acres, LaVerkin, Utah, May 19, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Brodie K Rose, St. George News

Various agencies have been working to stop the fire since it started around 7:30 p.m. Hurricane Valley Fire District Captain Steve Harris was on scene fighting the fire.

“I think we’re just about to get around it and stop the forward progress on it,” Harris said at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. “We’re having pretty good success with burnout operations and an aggressive initial attack.”

He said Washington City, Zion National Park, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service crews were all helping to fight the fire. He called it a great mutual aid attack.

Harris estimated that the forward progress of the fire should be stopped around 10:30 p.m.

