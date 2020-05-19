Performance Player of the Week: Honoring some of the ‘diamond sports’ seniors | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Because of the statewide school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sport athletes missed out on the opportunity to take the field with their teams and show their mettle.

This special episode of “Performance Player of the Week” pays tribute to some of Washington County’s senior athletes of diamond sports: baseball and softball.

While there won’t be any seventh-inning stretch crooning of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” this season, Performance Player host Mark Musgrave highlights the senior athletes and reflects on the season that might have been.

Learn more about “Performance Player of the Week” in the media player at the top of this report.

Led by their senior athletes, some teams like Desert Hills High School baseball were looking to take back-to-back state 4A titles, while others like Hurricane High School baseball were hoping to show a new level of maturity.

The Crimson Cliffs High School baseball team was looking forward to their inaugural season, while both Snow Canyon High School and Dixie High School baseball looked poised to make runs at the region and possibly state titles.

Lady sluggers at Crimson Cliffs High School had two key seniors who were looking to make their mark on their new school softball team and in region competition. Pine View High School Lady Panthers were also set to be led by two senior women who had worked hard to make a run for a top spot in the region and the state.

Desert Hills softball was led by a senior whose 2020 goal was to hit more home runs this season than last – which was nine – a feat that Musgrave said he was sure she could accomplish.

Watch the video in the media player above to see the specific highlighted athletes.

“To all of our senior spring athletes, we want to wish you the best, as you certainly deserve it,” Musgrave said.

