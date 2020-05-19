Police asking for public’s help as investigation into fatal crash on I-15 continues

Volkswagen Beetle was destroyed when it was struck by Nissan Titan in crash on northbound Interstate 15 north of Mesquite, Nevada, in Mohave County, Ariz., May 13, 2020 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation into the fatal crash that left one passenger dead on Interstate 15 just north of Mesquite, Nevada, last week as troopers continue to piece together the events that led up to the deadly collision.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Thomas Callister told St. George News the investigation into the crash is open and ongoing, and authorities need the public’s help in determining what took place just before, during and possibly even after the collision took place.

“There may be individuals who were in the gorge when the crash took place,” Callister said. “Or they may have seen what led up to the collision that could really help us to determine what happened out there.”

The incident in question took place on the afternoon of May 13, when three vehicles collided on northbound I-15 approximately 3 miles north of Mesquite, Nevada, in Arizona that took the life of a 26-year-old woman traveling in the front passenger’s seat of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Two other vehicles were also involved, including a red Nissan pickup truck that set the crash in motion when the driver told troopers he swerved to avoid hitting a bird while heading south on the interstate, and a moving truck that was struck by the pickup as it veered into oncoming traffic. The pickup continued and was airborne before it crashed down upon the Beetle, killing the front-seat passenger in the process.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or who may have information that would help further the investigation is being asked to contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 928-347-6385.

