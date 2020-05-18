Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Crews respond to a possible drowning at Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 15, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Denton Jaime Sullivan, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17.

ST. GEORGE — Two back-seat passengers were killed in a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County Sunday morning, including one teen, after a minivan carrying a family of four blew a tire.

ST. GEORGE — At about 8:45 p.m. Friday, first responders got a report of a possible drowning at the north end of the Quail Creek Reservoir.

When park manager Candace Smith arrived, there were some bystanders that told her the drowning was in the middle of some trees.

ST. GEORGE — Legal troubles mount for a Parowan handyman who was arrested on second-degree felony theft for taking payment for a job he allegedly failed to show up for — as detectives continue to look into a number of similar complaints as part of an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

FEATURE — Drivers traversing Interstate 15 through Black Ridge are accustomed to a landscape dense with juniper and black volcanic rock, but if they ventured up a sometimes precarious and rough dirt road heading west off the Browse Exit (Exit 30), they would be in for a treat.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is in jail after a K-9 unit was deployed during a suspicious vehicle call during the early morning hours Sunday.

