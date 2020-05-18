Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

May 18, 2020
Crews respond to a possible drowning at Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 15, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Denton Jaime Sullivan, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17.

Teen, elderly passengers ejected and killed during family minivan rollover on I-15

Stock image, St. George News, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Two back-seat passengers were killed in a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County Sunday morning, including one teen, after a minivan carrying a family of four blew a tire.

Crews respond to possible drowning at Quail Creek State Park

Crews respond to a drowning at Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 15, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At about 8:45 p.m. Friday, first responders got a report of a possible drowning at the north end of the Quail Creek Reservoir.

When park manager Candace Smith arrived, there were some bystanders that told her the drowning was in the middle of some trees.

Fraud cases build up against Parowan handyman accused of bilking homeowners

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Legal troubles mount for a Parowan handyman who was arrested on second-degree felony theft for taking payment for a job he allegedly failed to show up for — as detectives continue to look into a number of similar complaints as part of an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Browse day; Pine Valley’s Giant Sequoia and abandoned guard station

With the background of a sequoia’s bark, the abandoned Browse, Utah, Guard Station (left) was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The Browse Sequoia is taller than the nearby Ponderosa pines. | Guard Station and bark photos by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George; Browse Sequoia picture courtesy Bob Grove, St.George News

FEATURE — Drivers traversing Interstate 15 through Black Ridge are accustomed to a landscape dense with juniper and black volcanic rock, but if they ventured up a sometimes precarious and rough dirt road heading west off the Browse Exit (Exit 30), they would be in for a treat. 

Suspicious vehicle report to 911 ends in arrest of St. George woman

Composite image | Photo by Stelsone/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is in jail after a K-9 unit was deployed during a suspicious vehicle call during the early morning hours Sunday.

