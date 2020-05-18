UHP seizes more than $200,000 in heroin during traffic stop near Parowan

File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two California women are in jail in Iron County after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper and his K-9 partner said they found more than 2 pounds of heroin in the center console of the vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 15.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrests, a UHP trooper was conducting traffic enforcement Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 77 near Parowan when he observed a vehicle heading north traveling “below the posted speed limit.”

The vehicle drifted to the left and crossed over into the adjacent lane of travel as the trooper activated his lights and began following the car, which he ultimately stopped at mile marker 82.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Karla Zugei Delcarmen by her state-issued ID card out of California, while the passenger gave the trooper her California driver’s license identifying her as 29-year-old Dyana Elias.

A check of Delcarmen’s identification revealed that her driving privileges were suspended and also showed an active full extradition warrant issued out of U.S. District Court in Colorado for distribution of methamphetamine.

The trooper noticed “numerous indicators of criminal activity,” according to the report, which is when he deployed a K-9 to conduct a sniff around the outside of the vehicle, and the animal allegedly alerted the officer to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the car, the report said, troopers found two large packages consistent with heroin inside of the center console, at which point both women were arrested and then transported to the Utah Highway Patrol office in Cedar City for further investigation.

The two bundles had a combined weight of roughly 2.5 pounds and were taken to the state crime lab in Cedar City, where the contents of one of the bundles tested positive for heroin during a preliminary analysis at the lab.

The trooper noted in the report that the street value of the drugs seized during the stop was more than $200,000.

Both women were then transported to the Iron County Jail and booked on one second-degree felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession charges.

Delcarmen also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving on a suspended license as well as traffic infractions.

Both are being held at the Iron County Jail without bail, a request that was granted by the court due to Delcarmen’s active out-of-state warrant in addition to the “likelihood that both women have out-of-state ties to other individuals involved in major criminal activity” who could aid the pair in fleeing from the charges, the trooper noted in the bail request submitted to the court.

