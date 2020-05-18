Firefighters getting handle on Anderson Junction Fire, SR-17 reopens

Flames burn brush near the Toquerville, Utah, exit of northbound Interstate 15 in Anderson Junction on May 18, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

TOQUERVILLE — A fire near Toquerville that burned more than 350 acres and destroyed two structures was partially contained Monday evening. State Route 17, which had been closed throughout the afternoon, was reopened at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s 30% contained,” Mike Melton, the area management officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, told St. George News. “There are flare-ups as well inside the line.”

The cause of the fire, according to Melton, were sparks from a vehicle dragging a chain on state Route 17.

Two structures described as outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. For a time, 20 homes in the area were evacuated. However, around 9 p.m., the all-clear was sounded for the residents to return to their homes.

More than eight fire agencies from throughout and four retardant-dropping aircraft – including a DC-10 air tanker that flew nearly two hours round trip for one drop – fought the flames near the Toquerville exit of the northbound Interstate 15.

As night fell, several points of flames looking almost like tiki torches could be seen on the hill above the Toquerville exit of the northbound I-15. Firefighters continued to rush to the flare-ups with their hoses.

Firefighters will remain on scene to monitor and stop any flare-ups through the night.

Meanwhile, cones blocking SR-17 have been removed and it is open to traffic again.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.