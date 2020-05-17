Teen, elderly passengers ejected and killed during family minivan rollover on I-15

Stock image, St. George News, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Two back-seat passengers were killed in a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County Sunday morning, including one teen, after the minivan a family of four was traveling in blew a tire.

Two female occupants, 14-year-old Zahara Ismael and 74-year-old Hamdiyan Salman, were killed in a rollover crash on I-15 near Paragonah that was reported at 7:25 a.m., according to a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated the crash involved multiple ejections on I-15 just after the rollover took place.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, while the elderly passenger sustained severe injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. She was to be air transported to a second hospital for critical care, but died before the transport could take place, the statement said.

At the time of the crash, a gray 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan with a family of four was traveling northbound from San Diego, California on I-15 near Paragonah when the right rear tire of the van blew out at mile marker 82, causing the driver to lose control of the minivan as it veered to the left and struck the median.

Following the impact, the Honda rolled two times before landing in an upright position in the middle of the roadway.

The 14-year-old girl and the elderly woman, both riding unrestrained in the middle seat when the crash took place, were ejected during the rollover. The driver and the front-seat passenger were both restrained at the time of the crash, authorities say, and the pair was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was routed off I-15 at exit 82 northbound to bypass the crash scene for more than two hours as responders tended to the scene and cleared the roadway.

An inspection of the vehicle conducted at the scene revealed that the minivan had “multiple equipment violations,” according to the statement, “and was not safe to drive on the roadway.”

The impact on traffic was minimal.

