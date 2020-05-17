Suspicious vehicle report to 911 ends in arrest of St. George woman

Composite image | Photo by Stelsone/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is in jail after a K-9 unit was deployed during a suspicious vehicle call during the early morning hours Sunday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a St. George Police Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle reported on West 700 South after a call to 911 reported that a woman was sitting in a red passenger vehicle parked in front of the residence acting “like she was under the influence of something,” the officer noted in charging documents filed in support of the arrest.

While the red vehicle was gone when police arrived, they did find a dark-colored SUV pulling away from the address headed towards Bluff Street. The officer stopped the SUV after noticing that the rear license plate was not illuminated, and a check revealed that the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

There was also a passenger sitting in the backseat who officers later identified as Alexis Clayborne, as well a man sitting next to the driver in the front seat. Both appeared to show signs of “recent drug use,” the officer stated, including a “sallow, gaunt look to their faces” along with a marked delay in answering questions and nervousness.

Shortly thereafter, a Washington County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called out and deployed at the scene, according to the report, and during a sniff around the vehicle the animal indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found two purses and a duffel bag that were on the rear seat of the SUV containing Clayborne’s identification and other personal hygiene items belonging to the suspect, police say.

Also inside one of the bags they allegedly found a loaded syringe that contained a brown-colored liquid that was consistent with heroin, a number of plastic baggies and syringes. Deputies also said they found two plastic containers and a digital scale coated with a white crystalline residue consistent with methamphetamine.

Inside one of the purses, officers found a credit card with another individual’s name on it, along with a notebook that contained the name, date of birth, social security number and other personal identifying information belonging to a second individual.

During an interview with police, Clayborne said “a female had planted the drugs and paraphernalia in her property,” and when officers inquired about the credit card, she allegedly said, “‘Don’t tell him I have that,’” the officer recounted in the report, and went on to explain the card belonged to the suspect’s boyfriend but had permission to have the card.

When officers asked about the information relating to a second individual whose information was found in the notebook, the suspect said the man was aware that she had the information, but would not explain why she had his personal information in her possession.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where she was booked on multiple charges, including one third-degree felony count of possessing a lost/mislaid financial card. She also faces four misdemeanor charges, including one count of possession of a single ID document, two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

Clayborne remains in custody on $11,530 bail following Sunday’s arrest.

