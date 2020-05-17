Northbound I-15 in Iron County closed following fatal rollover

Written by Cody Blowers
May 17, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 15 Sunday morning after a van traveling from California rolled near mile marker 82 just north of Parowan and caused the ejection of an occupant.

The crash, which occurred on northbound I-15 near mile marker 82, was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. One vehicle occupant was pronounced dead just after 8:30 a.m., according to a Utah Highway Patrol alert.

Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene and transported one individual to the hospital.

The northbound side of I-15 is closed, UHP Sgt. Ryan Bauer said, and authorities are asking motorists to use alternate routes as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

This is a developing story and additional details will be released shortly, according to a UHP alert posted just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

