Crews respond to possible drowning at Quail Creek State Park

ST. GEORGE — At about 8:45 p.m. Friday, first responders got a report of a possible drowning at the north end of the Quail Creek Reservoir.

When park manager Candace Smith arrived, there were some bystanders that told her the drowning was in the middle of some trees. Smith then got the patrol boat and found a man on a kayak and some people looking for someone under the water. The man in the kayak was the father of the man under the water.

“It was the guy in the kayak’s son who they were looking for and he possibly had some sort of condition that affected him,” Smith said. “He went overboard while he was on the kayak and he never came back up.

Smith was able to locate him under the water using her flashlight and the father pulled his son out from under the water. That is when CPR was started and he was then transported to the hospital.

Smith emphasized that everyone needs to wear a life jacket while on the lake at Quail Creek State Park.

“It’s getting warm, people want to swim and everybody needs to wear a life jacket,” Smith said. “We tell people time and time again that even if you’re just 10 yards from shore, 10 yards from shore is 12 feet deep and that’s where we were at. Twelve feet is not that deep but you don’t know what’s down there, what can hold you down and life jackets save lives.”

