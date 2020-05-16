Arizona man falls to his death at Lake Powell overlook

The area of the Alstrom Point overlooking Lake Powell in the distance, Kane County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 26-year-old man is dead following a fall from a cliff overlooking Lake Powell, Kane County authorities reported Friday.

According to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Ian Brisbin, 26, of Page, Arizona, was killed after a fall from Alstrom Point.

“Alstrom Point is a popular location for photographers wanting to take pictures of Lake Powell,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release. “It is located in a remote area of Kane County that overlooks Gunsight Bay and Padre Bay.”

An individual who had been camping with Brisbin at Alstom Point called the Sheriff’s Office dispatch about Brisbin’s fall shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Brisbin and the caller, who both lived and worked in Page, Arizona, had set up camp the night before. The caller said he had gone to bed around 10:30 p.m. while Brisbin decided to stay up and look at the stars.

“When the caller woke the morning of the 14th, he was unable to locate Ian,” the release states. “He eventually looked over to the edge of the cliff and noticed some belongings.”

Brisbin’s body was located about 70 feet below the cliff.

Brisbin was pronounced dead by sheriff’s deputies who arrived as the scene. His body was recovered soon after by Kane County Search and Rescue’s rope team and the National Park Service.

The incident appears to have been accidental based on the initial investigation by sheriff’s deputies. Brisbin’s body has been sent to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

“Kane County wishes to express condolences to Ian’s family in New Mexico and our gratitude to the many skilled responders who participated in the difficult recovery,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.