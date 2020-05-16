Police: Driver runs red light, causes T-bone collision in Cedar City

Scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Main Street and 200 North, Cedar City, Utah, May 16, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver was cited Saturday afternoon after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle in downtown Cedar City.

The incident, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 200 North, involved a silver Kia passenger car and a gray Toyota Highlander.

Cedar City Police officer Travis Carter told Cedar City News at the scene that the adult female driver of the Kia was northbound on Main Street when she entered the intersection when the traffic light was red, and struck the Toyota, which was heading west on 200 North, in a T-bone style collision.

“They didn’t stop at the red light,” Carer said, adding that the Kia struck the Toyota on its rear driver’s side, spinning it 180 degrees.

No injuries were reported, Carter added, noting that the Kia driver was the sole occupant of her car, while the Toyota had two occupants, both female.

The Kia sustained some minor damage to its front end but appeared to still be operable. However, the Toyota had a broken rear wheel and needed to be towed from the scene.

Carter said the Kia driver would be issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.

With the recent easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, area traffic has begun to get noticeably heavier, Carter said, urging drivers to be patient and cautious, particularly at congested intersections.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

