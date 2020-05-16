Country music concert in Northern Utah plans to defy state’s coronavirus social distancing recommendations

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be re-opened during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Photo by Rick Bowmer, Associated Press, St. George News

KAYSVILLE, UTAH — Controversy is growing over a live concert planned in open defiance of Utah’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Country musician Collin Raye is scheduled to perform at Barnes Park in Kaysville on Saturday, May 30 according to Fox13Now.com.

“It’s just ludicrous,” said Kaysville resident Jason Sanders.

Sanders disapproves of a daylong event culminating in a free concert resisting Gov. Gary Herbert’s restrictions limiting groups of more than 50 people.

“We are a small sleepy town, we don’t need a concert to celebrate. We are afraid a lot of people are going to show up and who knows what’s going to happen,” Sanders said.

The outdoor event will feature booths for 85 businesses selling goods and services. Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt supports the controversial event after approving the application.

The event is organized by the same group behind the large protest at Salt Lake City Hall in April. They argue the health directives are unconstitutional and hurt small businesses.

