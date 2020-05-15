StayGreater top 5: From virtual graduations to a ‘corona hero’ contest

Talisha Hern and her daughter pick up their free meal after being selected as the Stage Coach Grille's #coronahero of the week, La Verkin, Utah, April 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Stage Coach Grille, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

ST. GEORGE — Graduation ceremonies are traditionally met with hugs and handshakes, high-fives and innumerable attempts to snap a group photo where no one is blinking. This year, due to social distancing guidelines, in-person ceremonies are not possible for many high school graduates across America.

ST. GEORGE — Extending across northeast Arizona, parts of New Mexico and Utah and occupying a space of over 27,000 square miles – bigger than the state of West Virginia – the Navajo Nation is home to the nation’s largest Native American tribe. The Navajo Nation’s 350,000 citizens are spread out across the reservation in a patchwork of tight knit communities and Navajo chapters.

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents who have some sewing ability are getting a chance to help those on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Coach Grille in LaVerkin is awarding one free meal a week to a first responder or person working through the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations for the giveaway are taking place on Facebook and the winners are selected every Tuesday. So far, three people have been awarded a free dinner courtesy of the Stage Coach Grille.

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County principal was surprised last week when she thought she was coming to school for a regular meeting but instead received a prestigious award.

