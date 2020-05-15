#StayGreater top 5: From virtual graduations to a ‘corona hero’ contest

Written by or for St. George News
May 15, 2020
Talisha Hern and her daughter pick up their free meal after being selected as the Stage Coach Grille's #coronahero of the week, La Verkin, Utah, April 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Stage Coach Grille, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

‘I got sad and then I got happy’; 2020 high school grads reflect on virtual graduations

At the Dixie High School virtual graduation, St. George, Utah, April 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Steven Dunham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Graduation ceremonies are traditionally met with hugs and handshakes, high-fives and innumerable attempts to snap a group photo where no one is blinking. This year, due to social distancing guidelines, in-person ceremonies are not possible for many high school graduates across America.

Read complete story here.

Not a hand out, a hand up: Local residents, organizations collect and deliver necessities to Navajo Nation

Food, pet and livestock feed, medical and hygiene supplies are delivered to a small Navajo chapter in the Navajo Nation, location not specified, May 6, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Darci Hansen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Extending across northeast Arizona, parts of New Mexico and Utah and occupying a space of over 27,000 square miles – bigger than the state of West Virginia – the Navajo Nation is home to the nation’s largest Native American tribe. The Navajo Nation’s 350,000 citizens are spread out across the reservation in a patchwork of tight knit communities and Navajo chapters.

Read complete story here.

Dixie Regional caregivers fighting coronavirus looking for an assist from Southern Utahns who can sew

A resident puts together a mask to protect against the coronavirus in St. George, Utah, on May 7, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents who have some sewing ability are getting a chance to help those on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read complete story here.

LaVerkin’s Stage Coach Grille giving away one meal a week to a nominated #coronahero

Talisha Hern and her daughter pick up their free meal after being selected as the Stage Coach Grille’s #coronahero of the week, La Verkin, Utah, April 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Stage Coach Grille, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Coach Grille in LaVerkin is awarding one free meal a week to a first responder or person working through the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations for the giveaway are taking place on Facebook and the winners are selected every Tuesday. So far, three people have been awarded a free dinner courtesy of the Stage Coach Grille.

Read complete story here.

Washington County principal named Elementary Principal of the Year for entire state

Background photo of Santa Clara Elementary School in Santa Clara, Utah. Inset photo of Nadine Hancey. Background photo taken May 12, 2020 | Background photo by Hollie Reina, Hancey photo courtesy of Nadine Hancey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County principal was surprised last week when she thought she was coming to school for a regular meeting but instead received a prestigious award.

Read complete story here.

Learn more about the #StayGreater campaign here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!