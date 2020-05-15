February 15, 1958 — May 14, 2020

On May 14, 2020, Nita Franklin Crosby, age 62, passed away. She was born in Kanab, Utah Feb. 15, 1958, to Doyle and Diana Franklin. She grew up in Kanab at the foot of the K-hill. She was a Valedictorian of her high school class in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart, Elgin Crosby on Sept. 5, 1980, in the St. George Temple shortly after he completed his missionary service. They lived in Salt Lake City while Elgin attended Pharmacy school at the U. They later settled their family in St. George.

Nita loved the Lord and served him well by spending her time indexing, researching genealogy and attending the temple. She served in many church callings over the years including both stake and ward callings. These adventures included everything from Cub Scouts to Young Women’s Camps and Primary service. She found joy in serving everyone around her and was always quick to provide meals to neighbors.

Despite her physical limitations, she was always productive and could accomplish whatever she put her mind to including cooking, sewing and serving her family. Her favorite pastimes included reading and Sudoku puzzles, and she always did her crossword puzzles in ink. She especially enjoyed the time she spent exploring backcountry roads with her husband. As a youth, her family kept horses, and she had fond memories of riding them on trails around Kanab with friends and cousins. Nita loved watching her children grow by supporting them through music lessons, karate practices, and church and school activities. Later in life, she equally enjoyed seeing her grandchildren develop a love of music and supported them at their recitals.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, John “Buck” Franklin. She is survived by husband, Elgin Crosby; daughters: Mariesa Diana (Justin) Morgan and Kirby Lue (Joshua) Cook; son, Taylor Franklin Crosby; grandchildren: Macey Nita Morgan, Madisyn Carol Morgan, Evelynn Nicole Cook and James Joshua Cook; brother, Raleigh (Rhonda) Franklin; and sister-in-law, Laurie (Buck) Franklin.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. She will be buried at the foot of the K-hill in the Kanab City Cemetery next to her parents.

Her family is very thankful for the love and support she received over the years from her many dear friends, neighbors, and the many people involved in her health care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.