Cedar City starts reopening facilities, plans for 4th of July parade

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Library and Aquatic Center have reopened with limited services, and the Cedar City Lion’s Club is putting together plans for its Fourth of July parade.

Cedar City Library Assistant Director Luene Byers told Cedar City News the library’s current hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to keep visits limited.

“Our computers are not open to the public, and we are limiting the number of people in the building,” Byers said. “We are allowing 30 people right now, including the staff, at one time, and we’re asking people to just stay for about half an hour.”

The library is still providing internet services but not offering programming or group events as of Thursday.

Byers said the protocols will be reevaluated periodically.

“I think what we’re doing right now is good for a start, and we’re evaluating every couple of weeks to see if we need to make changes and better serve the needs of the community,” she said.

Aquatic Center Manager Chris Hudson said community members are currently able to use the lane pool, although it is limited to one person per lane.

“We’re opening by reservation, so that way people can call in and reserve for the next day or they can see if there’s a lane open that day,” Hudson said.

Hudson added that patrons will be screened at the door for symptoms and temperature before being allowed to enter the building, and the family changing rooms are currently available for use.

“We do have the showers available,” he said. “If someone comes in, we just sanitize that whole locker room before someone else comes in.”

Hudson said he wants the center to be open in order to provide services to the community but also wants to remain cautious.

“We want to be open,” he said. “On the flip side, we also don’t want to be the cause of a huge spread in the virus. So, we’re taking things very cautiously and very methodically. We want to make sure that we do it right and we don’t put people at risk.”

Cedar City Councilman Scott Phillips said he feels the right steps are being taken to open facilities and businesses, but people still need to be responsible.

“If people are just aware of the social distancing, if they’ll follow the guidelines that the businesses and the governor’s office have put out, we should be fine,” he said. “We’re fortunate to be in a rural setting like we are unlike some of our metropolitan, urban friends. We have space and that’s really key to it.”

Phillips also encouraged community members to support local businesses.

“We’ve got to make sure people feel comfortable in getting out because it doesn’t matter if we’re open if people still have fears and won’t go out,” he said. “I would urge everyone to support our local restaurants and our mom and pop establishments and just be safe about it — you’ll help all of us by circulating and getting those tax dollars moving in our economy.”

‘We’re going to go forward’

Cedar City Lion’s Club President Mark Nelson said the club will be hosting its annual Fourth of July parade, although there will be some changes.

Nelson said the parade this year will not include the Spirit of 76 patriotic floats, but the governor’s office lifting restrictions on precautionary measures will allow the club to move forward with a parade.

“We’re going to go forward,” he said. “We can have the parade. Social distancing is requested, masks are encouraged, but we can still congregate.”

The route for the parade will change this year, starting at Southern Utah University and moving to 200 North. From there, the parade will go to Main Street and finish at 400 North.

Nelson said club members wanted to provide “an opportunity for the community members to express their patriotism.”

“We want to just make an expression, if we can, of our support, for each other and for the community,” he said.

