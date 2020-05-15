October 13, 1971 — 2020

In Loving Memory…

Deana Beth Hammon was born Oct. 13, 1971, in Hildale, Utah to Mayo Procter Stubbs and Evelyn Witt Stubbs. She was raised by her parents, foster family and Zitting family.

A life long learner, veteran educator, certified life coach and a masters in teaching she loved to learn, and spent her life studying how to share the knowledge that she cherished. She served Centennial Park Academy and Masada Charter School as a teacher for 20+ years. She loved her community and believed she lived among the best people in the world.

Despite her accomplishments in education, she always proclaimed that her highest achievement was her children. She deeply valued being a wife, mother and grandmother. After a year and a half battle with breast cancer, she died peacefully surrounded by family.

She is survived by her spouse, Milton Lane Hammon, currently living in Centennial Park, Arizona and her children Beth Marie Knudson, Parley Pratt Hammon, Gwendolyn Rose Darger, Nola Elaine Hammon, Florence Margaret Barlow, ReNae Elissa Hammon, Joyce Larae Hammon, Katelyn Michelle Hammon, Jessi Lucene Hammon and her grandchildren, Callister Knudson, Kade Knudson, Rilton Darger, Emerys Barlow, and Elaine Barlow.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing, funeral and burial service will be held for family and friends at The Hammon Family Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the community for their love, support and consideration during this time as well as Zions Way Hospice for the compassionate guidance and care.