St. George Police seeking the public’s help locating endangered 22-year-old man

Shown in this undated photo, Colin J. Finlinson was reported missing to the St. George Police Department | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local authorities are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 22-year-old man who may be in danger.

According to a Facebook post from the St. George Police Department, Colin J. Finlinson has been listed as a missing person and they are asking for any information from the community on his whereabouts.

Finlinson, who goes by the nickname “CJ,” was last seen in the area of 2300 E. and 300 North in St. George on May 12. He was wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts at the time of his disappearance and is known to carry a black backpack.

“There is no information on where Colin could be,” the post stated, and authorities are concerned because Finlinson operates mentally on the same level as a child 15 or 16 years old.

He is black with a medium complexion, weighs 160 pounds, and stands at six feet tall.

Anyone with information on “CJ’s” whereabouts is asked to contact the St. George Police Department immediately and reference incident No. 20P012333.

“Please watch for him and call police if you have any information. Thank you for your help!”

The St. George Police Department can be reached at 435-627-4300.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.