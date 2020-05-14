Wilson Electronics sees rise in business during pandemic, launches rapid deploy cell phone signal booster

Photo of Wilson Electronics's manufacturing facility in St. George, Utah, May 13, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Wilson Electronics, a company that manufactures its products in St. George, is experiencing a rise in business as their call phone signal boosters fit the specific needs of companies and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recently released a rapid deploy kit in an effort to fit the urgency of cell phone reception at temporary locations during the pandemic.

“We launched our rapid deploy kit in an effort to help communities come up with a way to solve the problem as medical offices are being expanded into temporary locations and testing facilities are being launched,” Wilson Electronics Chief Revenue Officer Scott Lucas said. “The ability to connect for cellular was a need.”

The company took a kit they had and developed it to self contain. It comes with all of the necessary equipment to get it up and running. The kit fits the need for a temporary solution at various pop-up locations to help those facilities have cellular connectivity for testing equipment and those who are working at the locations.

The biggest impact that the rapid deploy kit will have is when it comes to urgency. The kit is designed to be set up and running within 30 minutes.

“As medical providers struggle with surges in the number of patients that need care, doctors and nurses are running out of beds and space in their hospitals,” according to a press release from Wilson Electronics. “Temporary care facilities have been created to serve the constant overflow and require reliable cellular connectivity quickly to effectively aid patients.”

Wilson Electronics has its manufacturing headquarters in St. George and another small corporate office in Salt Lake City. A majority of their employees are based out of St. George where all of their equipment is assembled.

Their services as a company focus on cell phone signal boosters that can be used in a commercial setting and also a consumer setting. While certain businesses are experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson’s products fit the needs of the market given the current situation.

“We were in a situation where we were needing to make some changes, but because of how relative our product is to the market and this situation, whether it’s enabling work from home with our consumer products or our commercial products enabling on sight, we’ve been doing well as an organization,” Lucas said.

