Road through Cedar Breaks opens for summer season; some restrictions, closures still in effect

File photo of Cedar Breaks National Monument, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar Breaks National Monument’s Scenic Road, which connects state Route 148 to state Route 143, opened for the summer season on Wednesday. However, most trails and facilities at the monument are still closed as a result of both snowpack and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release from the National Park Service states the following:

In consideration of the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, visitor services and the opening of facilities, such as restrooms and the Information Center will coincide with the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again and in coordination with the State of Utah, southwest Utah public health and elected leaders, and park partners.

All trails are currently closed due to snowdrifts and fallen trees and in order to protect park resources from damage. Parking lots are plowed but may have snow and mud in some areas, and visitors are advised to use caution.

While the trails may be closed, Point Supreme, Sunset View, Chessman Ridge and North View overlooks are accessible for taking in views of the canyon.

“Cedar Breaks National Monument would also like to remind the public that, heavy vehicles will be prohibited through the Monument,” the press release states, adding that a heavy vehicle is defined as “any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 26,000 lbs.”

Road signs outlining the weight restriction are posted on all routes leading to the monument to remind trucks and other heavy vehicles to use alternate routes.

Whereas the road through Cedar Breaks and related facilities have been closed primarily due to snowpack, the opening comes the same day that Zion National Park reopened from a closure that was strictly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park officials announced that services in Zion would be limited in the immediate, including hours of operation, accommodations and some of the more popular trails.

To receive news about visitor activities for Cedar Breaks National Monument during the 2020 summer season. follow the monument on Facebook or check the current conditions page at the Cedar Breaks website, where you can also view the monument’s calendar of events. Information is also available by emailing cedarbreaksinfo@nps.gov.

