The end of a town: Cedar Highlands residents vote to disband

This 2017 file photo shows part of the mountain community of Cedar Highlands, overlooking Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 9, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar Highlands will no longer be a town after a recent vote by residents to officially revert to unincorporated status.

The vote count was 73-12 in favor of disincorporation, Iron County Clerk Jonathan Whittaker announced by email Tuesday evening.

The 85 mail-in votes received by Tuesday’s deadline represented approximately 78% of Cedar Highlands’ 109 registered voters, the results indicated. The official final vote canvass is scheduled to take place at the May 26 Iron County Commission meeting.

“I would say that is overwhelming,” Cedar Highlands Mayor Jim Byler told Cedar City News shortly after the results were announced.

Byler had supported the community’s efforts to disincorporate, including helping spearhead a petition drive earlier this year, even though his own role as mayor, along with the four town council positions, has now come to an end.

“Our powers as town officials are essentially over via the vote, and we will be back under county control, with all county services provided to Cedar Highlands,” Byler said. “Our property taxes will revert back to the county rate, which will substantially lower everyone’s tax bill.”

Byler said he would continue to assist during the upcoming transition period, which will be overseen by a 5th District Court judge who will process any outstanding financial claims against the town.

“I will help make sure any claims are legitimate, but in reality, all our bills are paid,” Byler said. “It should be an easy process.”

Also as part of the winding down period, the county is expected to redraw the map boundaries, after which officials will send all of the necessary documents to the Lieutenant Governor’s office for final approval, Byler said.

With the formal disbanding of the town entity, the Cedar Highlands Homeowners Association will resume the primary responsibility of handling the community’s affairs, officials have said.

