Eva Ann Robison Hanson Hillman

December 6, 1939 — May 8, 2020

Our beautiful wife, mom, grandma and friend went home to be with Jesus Friday morning, May 8, 2020.

Eva was born Dec. 6, 1939, to Frank and Fern Robison in Murray, Utah. She was named for her father’s beloved sister, who raised him. She grew up in the Salt Lake City area, with a short time spent in California.

Eva had five brothers and sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from Granger High School in 1957. She met Bill Hanson at a softball game where she was the pitcher, and she was good at it. They had a whirlwind romance and married on July 31, 1958. She went on her honeymoon on the back of Bill’s motorcycle. For the next 39 years, they moved between Utah and Minnesota. They raised eight children while she supported Bill’s many adventures. She raised her children with a strong, loving hand.

Eva was a very good cook, but her best was homemade bread. Everyone waited for the first loaf to come out of the oven. She and Bill loved to fish. She cooked all the fish that we ever caught; however, she never ate any of it.

In her later years, Eva put herself through college, obtaining her degree. She then went to work in an orthopedist’s office, becoming his office manager.

When her husband passed away, she moved to St George, Utah. This is where she met Dennis Hillman. In September 2009 she married Dennis who has two daughters. Eva and Dennis lived together for the rest of her life. Dennis took wonderful care of her.

When most women were thinking about retirement Eva became a published author. She was very proud of her books and she enjoyed writing them.

Eva is survived by her adoring husband, Dennis. She is also survived by Eva and Bill’s loving children: Jack Hanson of Minnesota, Dan (Heather) Hanson of Riverton Utah, Bonnie (Dave) Winkleman of St George, Utah, Kelly (Kelli Belarde) Hanson of Washington, Peni (Tony) Kiss-Illes of Nevada, Amie Hanson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cody Hanson of St George, Utah; son-in-law, Dave Wheeler of Minnesota; as well as 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Dennis’s daughters: Brandy (TJ) Toomer of Idaho, and Emily (Jake) Campbell of Nevada. All of whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fern Robison; all five of her siblings; husband, Bill Hanson; and child, Gail Wheeler.

She will be greatly missed by all who remember her.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.

