TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

May 13, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | May 15 – March 17

Art               

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Eric Hanson: Impressions of Zion | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale.
  • Friday, 6-6:30 p.m. | Live with Twi! | Admission: Various | Location: The Pottery Avenue Cottage, 231 E. 100 South, St. George.

Education/enlightenment                

  • Thursday, 9 a.m., through Sunday 6:30 p.m. | The Mental Wellness Conference | Admission: Free | Location: The Gutsy Lady: Gut Health & Functional Nutrition.
  • Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training | Admission: $1995 | Location: Zen Health and Wellness Spa, 296 S. State St., Suite #101, LaVerkin.
  • Friday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Insurance CE Class Biohazard Cleanup 2 Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Zoom meeting.
  • Friday, 6-7 p.m. | Walk With Ease-Online | Admission: Free | Location: Area Agency on Aging – Five County AOG, 1070 W. 1600 South, Building B, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. PDT | Council Seat 2 Public Forum | Admission: Free | Location: David Neufeld ReMax Larson/Risinger Team, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. 100, Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | Free Online Massage Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Healing Mountain Massage School – Cedar Campus, 297 N. Cove Drive, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 9-10 a.m. PDT | Sunday Service Live | Admission: Free | Location: River Valley Bible Church, 322 W. Hafen Lane, Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Sunday Virtual Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.

Entertainment                  

Family            

  • Friday, 5-6 p.m. | TAG Teen Event | Admission: Free | Location: Hildale Branch Library Washington County Library System, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | CCEC Open Horse Show | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kite Flight & Community Health Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Middle School, 535 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Foods/vendors/charity           

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: 745 W. State St., Hurricane.

Music            

  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Jon Jon Slater! | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Live Music – Riverhouse Band | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Nightlife/social           

Outdoor/active/sporting     

