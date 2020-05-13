May 8, 2020

Ryan David Caldwell, 51, passed away May 8, 2020, after enduring a lifetime of pain from depression. Ryan had a brilliant mind that could figure out the most complex of problems, but joy and happiness were beyond his grasp. While we mourn our great loss, we take comfort knowing that Ryan has finally found peace.

Ryan was born in Los Gatos, California. He grew up in Morgan Hill, California and graduated from Live Oak High School. He moved to Utah, then Idaho and back to Utah where he eventually settled in St. George. Ryan was extremely organized and detail-oriented which served him well, whether he was framing custom homes or fabricating intricate parts. He spent much of his life in construction and later went back to school, earning his machinist certificate. Ryan was a dirt biker and hill climber and competed in hill climbs, including the famed “Widow Maker.” Ryan took pride in his gun collection, his Dodge truck and his motorcycles, but his greatest love was his daughter, Amanda.

Ryan is survived by his daughter, Amanda; his parents David and Linda Caldwell; sisters Karen (Chris) Greenhalgh, Christie (Stephen) Sotelo; brother Kenny (Adrianna) Caldwell. He is preceded in death by his brother Darcy (Darc) Caldwell and his grandparents.

A private viewing and memorial service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 4 -6 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Due to COVID 19 guests will be limited, but services can be viewed online at webcast.funeralrecording.com.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454.