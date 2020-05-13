Suspect in Cedar City murder case dies from self-inflicted injuries

Written by Kelsey Cooke
May 13, 2020
Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY  — The Cedar City Police Department reported Wednesday that the suspect in a weekend murder investigation died of self-inflicted injuries.

Officers responded Sunday evening to a report of shots fired and discovered 47-year-old Jeremey Hunter deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, 26-year-old Chaz Bennett, fled the scene on foot. Bennett ran from officers for a short time before shooting himself with a rifle he was carrying.

Officers administered aid to Bennett who was then transported to the hospital for his injuries. Bennett died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation. Bennett’s body will be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A press release issued Wednesday extends the investigators’ condolences to all families involved.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kelsey was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and then attended Southern Utah University in Cedar City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and an associate degree in equine studies. Kelsey served as a copy editor for the SUU Journal for one year and as the senior reporter for the Iron County Today before joining Cedar City News. She enjoys helping out with her family’s ranch in Hatch, petting every dog within reach and all things zebra-striped. When she’s not writing articles, Kelsey can be found spending time with her family or curled up with a good book and her Norwich terrier mix, Scout.

Email: kcooke@cedarcityutah.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!