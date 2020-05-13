Suspect in Cedar City murder case dies from self-inflicted injuries

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department reported Wednesday that the suspect in a weekend murder investigation died of self-inflicted injuries.

Officers responded Sunday evening to a report of shots fired and discovered 47-year-old Jeremey Hunter deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, 26-year-old Chaz Bennett, fled the scene on foot. Bennett ran from officers for a short time before shooting himself with a rifle he was carrying.

Officers administered aid to Bennett who was then transported to the hospital for his injuries. Bennett died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation. Bennett’s body will be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A press release issued Wednesday extends the investigators’ condolences to all families involved.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.