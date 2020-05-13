Iron County Sheriff’s Office calling for volunteers to help search for missing woman

CEDAR CITY —The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community members to assist in a search of the Three Peaks Recreation area for a missing person on Friday.

Carol Stratton went missing on Oct. 27, 2019, after wandering into unfamiliar terrain. She was last seen near 3700 W. 400 North in Cedar City wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat. Stratton is nonverbal and has dementia.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dave Mitchell told Cedar City News officials took advantage of all available resources in an attempt to find her last year, but they are not giving up.

“We exhausted everything we had last year with negative results,” Mitchell said. “A lot of this, too, is for the family just to let them know we haven’t given up and we’re doing everything we humanly can to try to find her.”

Although officials have no new leads, Mitchell said he hopes to bring closure for Stratton’s family.

“We want to try to bring some closure to the family,” he said. “Last year we started to get into winter weather so we’re hoping that the spring will maybe produce a new result.”

Mitchell added that in many missing person cases, the public locates the person while recreating.

“A lot of the time, with these situations, the public finds the body. They’re out four-wheeling or hiking or riding horses and then we get the call, but that hasn’t happened,” Mitchell said. “So our detectives are going to maybe hit some new areas that we didn’t get covered last year or that we felt like coverage was a little bit lacking and concentrate on those areas.”

Mitchell said the Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community to help with the search.

“She could’ve walked farther than we thought, so it’s a guessing game, but we think she’s out there and we definitely want to find her,” he said.

The search command center will be located in the mountain bike parking lot at Three Peaks Recreation Area and Midvalley Road. Volunteers are encouraged to check in between 8-9 a.m.; the search will continue through the day until 4 p.m. All forms of transportation are welcomed as there are areas that can be searched on foot, horseback, ATV or UTV and by vehicle.

