Driver allegedly doesn’t see stop sign, T-bones car

Written by Ryne Williams
May 12, 2020

ST. GEORGE — At about 5:45 p.m., the St. George Police Department, as well as fire and paramedic crews, responded to an accident at the intersection of 2000 N. Tuweap Drive right off of Snow Canyon Parkway.

A car blew a stop sign and t-boned another car near Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, May 12, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

One of the cars involved blew through a stop sign and T-boned another car.

“The driver of the gold passenger car was traveling north on Tuweap, stated that he never saw the stop sign, completely lost track of it and never stopped,” St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott said. “The blue passenger car was traveling west on 2000 north when the gold passenger car blew past the stop sign and then T-boned him in the middle of the intersection.”

While minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash, no one was transported to the hospital.

Due to the front end damage of the gold passenger car, antifreeze coolant leaked onto the road. Fire crews responded to the scene and put cat litter on the spillage for precautionary reasons.

Ott could not say what the total expense of the damages was but mentioned the extensive damage done to both cars. Airbags in both the cars involved were deployed.

