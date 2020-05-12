2020 Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games canceled due to COVID-19

Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games opening ceremonies, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the 2020 Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games has been canceled.

Utah’s current social distancing requirements prohibiting gatherings of more than 20 people make it impossible to hold the annual summer games scheduled June 1-21, according to a news release. This includes the opening ceremonies originally scheduled for June 12.

“Although we are deeply saddened by this decision, we feel that it is the best thing we can do for the health and safety of our athletes, spectators and most importantly, our local communities, state and nation,” said Pace Clarke, executive director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, in the release.

Since 1986, Southern Utah University and Cedar City have been host to the Utah Summer Games, which averages nearly 10,000 participants and attracts more than 30,000 spectators.

“We know this is difficult news for athletes across the state and for our local community,” SUU President Scott L. Wyatt said. “Cedar City is the most beautiful place to be in the summer and the community is so inviting. Our residents and local businesses help make the Utah Summer Games such an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. We look forward to welcoming the athletes back next year.”

Athletes who have already registered for the 2020 games will receive a full refund. Participants need to email usg@suu.edu or call the main office at (435) 865-8421 for additional details.

“We want to encourage each of you to find new ways this year to embrace the mission and spirit of the games by celebrating excellence in the human spirit and healthy lifestyles,” Clarke said. “Whether it is by doing a service project in your local community, developing a new hobby or skill, or being a more kind and compassionate person, we know as we do our best individually, we can have a significant impact for good that will help give strength to others in this trying time.”

