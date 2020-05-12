NDOT plans ramp closures at I-15 Exit 120 in Mesquite

Signs dotting the landscape alerting drivers to work zone areas, location unspecified, April 9, 2018 | File photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As a part of roadwork being done on Interstate 15 through Mesquite, Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound on- and off-ramps at the Falcon Ridge Parkway/Exit 120 intersection.

The closures will occur May 19-20, 21 and 27.

May 19-20: The I-15 northbound off-ramp to Falcon Ridge Parkway/Exit 120 will be closed from 5 a.m., May 19, until 3 p.m., May 20.

May 21: The Falcon Ridge Parkway on-ramp to I-15 northbound will be closed from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

May 27: The Falcon Ridge Parkway on-ramp to I-15 northbound will be closed from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The closures are a part a $9.1 million project focused on upgrading a 5.3-mile stretch of I-15 in Nevada. This will include milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along I-15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exits 120 and 122.

New signage, drainage, lighting and other improvements will also take place during this time, according to NDOT. Lane closures will also take place being the duration of the project.

The overall project is expected to conclude by mid-October.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

