‘Kanab Film Fest’ announces new dates, promises exciting weekend of film-related events

Photo still of swag at the 2019 "Kanab Film Fest," Kanab, Utah, circa April 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Kanab Film Fest, St. George News

KANAB — The “Kanab Film Fest” organizers are excited to announce they will hold the second annual festival, previously postponed from April due to the coronavirus, on its new dates: June 4-6. The rescheduled event promises an exciting weekend of films and activities.

Although the official submission deadline for films has passed, the festival recently opened up a ‘Rona Shorts’ category to spur creativity during the pandemic; filmmakers can submit a film that is no longer than 5:19 and that was made between March 1 and May 20. To submit and for more information visit the festival website.

This year’s event will take place at the newly opened Kanab Center, which offers state-of-the-art sound and a 4K projector. Attendees will get to see the very best films from students and professionals from the United States, Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand, Iran and Hong Kong.

The presenting sponsor for the festival will be the “Love Kanab Show” with host Karen Heet, a local YouTube show highlighting the people, businesses and events, including the Kanab Film Fest, that make Kanab one of the most unique places to live.

The festival takes place in a relaxed setting perfect for getting to know the filmmakers and chatting with film enthusiasts. There will be industry workshops, including Intro to Screenwriting with writer and producer Heidi Stangeland.

Guests can sign up to go on a local-led hike or on a photography tour around Kanab that celebrates the area’s 150th year and rich movie history.

Officially selected films and a full schedule of events can now be found on the festival’s website.

Tickets can be purchased as single or three-day passes online. A limited number of three-day passes purchased will receive a swag bag with goodies and an invite to the kick off party June 4, a catered event with live music.

The Kanab Film Fest is dedicated to keeping Kanab’s film making legacy alive.

Event details

What: Kanab Film Fest.

When: Thursday-Saturday, June 4-6.

Where: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.

Tickets: $10-$35. Purchase single or three-day passes online.

Resources: Facebook | Website.