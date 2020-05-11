Traffic alert: Crash on I-15 in Virgin River Gorge blocking traffic

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge has blocked northbound traffic.

According to an alert posted on the Arizona Department of Transportation website, the incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. MST (9:37 a.m MDT).

The crash took place near mile marker 18 close to the Cedar Pocket exit, and ADOT is saying the interstate is closed. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms, the earliest estimated time of opening is 10:45 a.m. MST (11:45 a.m. MDT).

“We are working to clear the highway of the crashed vehicles, and transport all of the patients from the crash,” Bottoms said in a text to St. George News, adding that the opening of all lanes could take between 60-90 minutes.

No further information is available as of publication of this report.

Those seeking to avoid the traffic backup in the Virgin River Gorge may take Highway 91 as an alternate route, which may save travel time and reduce congestion.

The highway bypasses the gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard. See map included in this article.

Updated May 11 at 10:45 a.m. – to include estimated time of reopening.

