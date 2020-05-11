Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Scene of a single-vehicle tipover crash involving a semi truck with a load of diesel fuel, Cedar City, Utah, May 9, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10.

ST. GEORGE — A day after Gov. Gary Herbert denied a request by Southern Utah leaders to lower the coronavirus restriction guidelines in this area of the state by May 8, the rate of COVID-19 tests that came back positive was around four times the daily average for the area in May.

CEDAR CITY — A semitractor truck tipped onto its side while its driver was attempting to make a left turn in Cedar City Saturday afternoon, with the resulting fuel spill expected to take several hours to clean up, authorities said.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2400 North and state Route 130, on the west side of the overpass at Interstate 15’s Exit 62 interchange.

ST. GEORGE — Sunday morning, a structure fire was reported near The Ledges of St. George. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and one car with the possibility of the total loss of another car.

ST. GEORGE — The rate of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued a weekend spike in Southern Utah, though information from the local health department was missing some information.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported nine new positive cases in Southern Utah Sunday, which would tie for the second most in one day after 17 new cases were reported Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a boat at Quail Creek State Park partially sank on the east side of the lake. The boat’s seals were damaged and that resulted in the boat taking on water. Since the boat was filled with water, the rangers could not tow it to shore and Search and Rescue was called in to bring the boat out of the water.

