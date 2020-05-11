Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
May 11, 2020
Scene of a single-vehicle tipover crash involving a semi truck with a load of diesel fuel, Cedar City, Utah, May 9, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Rate of Southern Utah coronavirus tests coming back positive quadruples in 1 day

Stock photo. | Photo by
Panuwat Dangsungnoen, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A day after Gov. Gary Herbert denied a request by Southern Utah leaders to lower the coronavirus restriction guidelines in this area of the state by May 8, the rate of COVID-19 tests that came back positive was around four times the daily average for the area in May.

Read complete story here.

Semi tips over in Cedar City, partially spilling load of diesel fuel

Scene of a single-vehicle tipover crash involving a semi truck with a load of diesel fuel, Cedar City, Utah, May 9, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A semitractor truck tipped onto its side while its driver was attempting to make a left turn in Cedar City Saturday afternoon, with the resulting fuel spill expected to take several hours to clean up, authorities said.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2400 North and state Route 130, on the west side of the overpass at Interstate 15’s Exit 62 interchange.

Read complete story here.

Structure fire near The Ledges tears through home and 2 cars 

A fire engulfed a garage and resulted in the total loss of the house and two cars near The Ledges golf club, St. George, Utah, May 10, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sunday morning, a structure fire was reported near The Ledges of St. George. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and one car with the possibility of the total loss of another car.

Read complete story here.

Weekend rate of new coronavirus cases stays high in Southern Utah, though new data is incomplete

Photo illustration of COVID-19 coronavirus. | Photo by Jakub Rupa/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The rate of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued a weekend spike in Southern Utah, though information from the local health department was missing some information.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported nine new positive cases in Southern Utah Sunday, which would tie for the second most in one day after 17 new cases were reported Saturday.

Read complete story here.

Damaged boat bought before being checked partially sinks at Quail Creek State Park

A member of Washington County Search and Rescue team helps bring a partially sunken boat to shore at Quail Creek Reservoir, Washington County, Utah, May 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah State Parks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a boat at Quail Creek State Park partially sank on the east side of the lake. The boat’s seals were damaged and that resulted in the boat taking on water. Since the boat was filled with water, the rangers could not tow it to shore and Search and Rescue was called in to bring the boat out of the water.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!